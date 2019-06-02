This weekend's sunshine is expected to roll over into the beginning of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast for Monday and Tuesday includes, thankfully, no rain. Temperatures should reach a high of 70 degrees, then bottom-out at 52 degrees on Monday. Tuesday's high is expected to hit 71 degrees before dropping to 59, according to NWS meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki.

That dry spell, however, likely will be short-lived. Rain is expected to storm back into the city on Wednesday, according to Ciemnecki.

"For Wednesday, we are looking, during the daytime, (at) a 20%-to-30% chance. Those percentages go up Wednesday night, maybe (to) 45-50%," he said.

Temperatures for Wednesday are expected to reach a high of 79 degrees before sliding to as low as 64 degrees overnight, the NWS said.