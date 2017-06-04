NYC weather: Rain soaks city for the start of the week, forecasters say

Say goodbye to sunshine for the majority of the week.

It will be another wet week for New Yorkers starting Monday.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain showers until Wednesday night.

“We have a warm front that’s moving through the vicinity,” said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Temperatures will reach a high of 73 on Monday with several showers and possibly a thunderstorm hitting the area.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with temperatures only reaching 66, and more rain is expected around the evening, forecasters said.

There is a chance of showers again Wednesday, and temperatures will also top out near 66.

The skies will likely clear Thursday and highs will reach the mid 70s. Friday will be sunny and also peak in the mid 70s, according to the NWS.