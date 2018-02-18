NYC weather: Warmer temps on the way after winter storm drops nearly 5 inches of snow, NWS says

By mid-week, we could be looking at spring-like weather.

Snow fall on the Wave Hill grounds over looking The Wave Hill House in the Bronx on Feb. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Ivan Pereira

After seeing as much as 5 inches of snow overnight on Saturday, the city is on its way to warmer temperatures — with highs near 70 later this week, the National Weather Service said.

About 5 inches of snow fell in the Bronx, while Central Park saw 4.4 inches on Saturday night, but by Sunday morning, much of it melted away with temperatures in the high 30s.

Temperatures will continue to climb with higher-than-normal numbers throughout the week, eventually reaching the mid-60s to almost 70 degrees midweek, according to meteorologist John Murray.

Monday will be cooler in the lower 40s with a chance of rain from mid-afternoon through the evening, but Tuesday will bring warmer weather in the upper 50s or lower 60s with a slight chance of showers at night, Murray said.

Wednesday will bring another respite from the cold, reaching almost 70 degrees with no rain until later Wednesday night, Murray said.

We won’t have any winter weather until Friday morning, when there will be a chance of a winter mix of rain and snow with highs in the mid 40s, Murray said.

“Overall, temperatures will remain mild into next weekend,” he said. “There will be no big, cold air masses moving in anytime soon.”

Alternate side parking rules were still in effect over the weekend, but will be suspended on Monday for Presidents Day.