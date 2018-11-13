LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Snow, sleet expected this week

Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible, the National Weather Service said.

New York City could see its first snowfall

New York City could see its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
New York may see its first snowflakes of the season Thursday, but there won't be any need for shovels.

The National Weather Service forecasts that snow and sleet will hit the area in the morning and early afternoon, when temperatures reach a high of 38 degrees.

The snow accumulation will be minimal, totaling between 1 and 2 inches, according to  Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola.

"It will probably wash away, especially once the rain comes in, later in the night," she said.

Buccola added that there is no risk for black ice or other freezing issues as the temperatures will still be above freezing Thursday night. 

Rain will continue into Friday as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to the NWS. 

