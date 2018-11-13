News NYC weather: Snow, sleet expected this week Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible, the National Weather Service said. New York City could see its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated November 13, 2018 6:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New York may see its first snowflakes of the season Thursday, but there won't be any need for shovels. The National Weather Service forecasts that snow and sleet will hit the area in the morning and early afternoon, when temperatures reach a high of 38 degrees. The snow accumulation will be minimal, totaling between 1 and 2 inches, according to Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola. "It will probably wash away, especially once the rain comes in, later in the night," she said. Buccola added that there is no risk for black ice or other freezing issues as the temperatures will still be above freezing Thursday night. Rain will continue into Friday as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to the NWS. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.