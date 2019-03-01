News NYC weather: Snow, rain in store this weekend Snow is expected to start falling in the city Friday night, the National Weather Service said. Snow and rain are expected Friday night, Saturday and again on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated March 1, 2019 10:53 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New Yorkers will likely see more snow this weekend, after waking up to a dusting Friday morning. The snow is expected to start again Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. "Probably after 9 p.m., your chances increase," NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. Then there's a chance of snow, rain and sleet throughout the night. By 7 a.m. Saturday, the wintry mix will likely turn back to just snow, according to the weather agency. After 10 a.m., there's a chance of snow and rain, but by Saturday night, the precipitation should be gone. About 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected to accumulate. Sunday will start of partly sunny, but rain is expected to start after about 5 p.m., the NWS said. The rain, and possibly more snow, will continue until Monday morning. After 11 a.m. Monday, it is expected to be partly sunny. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.