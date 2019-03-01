LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Snow, rain in store this weekend

Snow is expected to start falling in the city Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

Snow and rain are expected Friday night, Saturday

Snow and rain are expected Friday night, Saturday and again on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.  Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
New Yorkers will likely see more snow this weekend, after waking up to a dusting Friday morning. 

The snow is expected to start again Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. 

"Probably after 9 p.m., your chances increase," NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. 

Then there's a chance of snow, rain and sleet throughout the night. By 7 a.m. Saturday, the wintry mix will likely turn back to just snow, according to the weather agency.

After 10 a.m., there's a chance of snow and rain, but by Saturday night, the precipitation should be gone. About 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected to accumulate. 

Sunday will start of partly sunny, but rain is expected to start after about 5 p.m., the NWS said. 

The rain, and possibly more snow, will continue until Monday morning. After 11 a.m. Monday, it is expected to be partly sunny.

