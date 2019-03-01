New Yorkers will likely see more snow this weekend, after waking up to a dusting Friday morning.

The snow is expected to start again Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

"Probably after 9 p.m., your chances increase," NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said.

Then there's a chance of snow, rain and sleet throughout the night. By 7 a.m. Saturday, the wintry mix will likely turn back to just snow, according to the weather agency.

After 10 a.m., there's a chance of snow and rain, but by Saturday night, the precipitation should be gone. About 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected to accumulate.

Sunday will start of partly sunny, but rain is expected to start after about 5 p.m., the NWS said.

The rain, and possibly more snow, will continue until Monday morning. After 11 a.m. Monday, it is expected to be partly sunny.