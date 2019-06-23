Summer will be making a bright and sunny premiere.

The National Weather Service said New Yorkers can expect dry conditions for most of the week.

Monday will be clear with a high temperature of 84 degrees and a low temperature of 64 degrees.

"It will be a summery day and around the average temperature for this time of year," NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

The higher temperatures will also bring greater humidity, which will lead to clouds and showers overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Morrin said the rain will likely end around noon Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 81 degrees and a low of 71 degrees.

"That is potentially the wettest part of the week," Morrin said.

Wednesday will be sunny, and the thermometer will top out at 86 degrees. The low will be 71 degrees, according to the NWS.