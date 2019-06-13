LATEST PAPER
Father's Day weekend weather may end with rain

The NWS forecasts warm weather both Friday and

The NWS forecasts warm weather both Friday and Saturday before a gloomy Father's Day for Sunday.

By amNY Staff
There will be a reprieve from the rain and gloomy skies this weekend, albeit a short-lived one.

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies for both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will reach a high of 75 degrees and dip to 60 degrees at night, according to NWS spokesman Phillip Pandolfo. 

The next day, the highs will be 81 degrees in the day and drop to 67 degrees at night.

"The normal temperature for this time of year in Central Park is 79 degrees," Pandolfo said.

The dry spell, however, won't last for long. Rain is expected to hit the city again in the afternoon on Father's Day on Sunday, according to the NWS forecast.

"Right now we are anticipating 50% of showers," Pandolfo said. "We won’t have as much moisture as we saw [Thursday]."

Temperatures on Sunday will reach a high of 84 degrees and lower to 70 degrees by night. 

