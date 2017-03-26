NYC weather: Warmer temperatures, some rain this week, meteorologist says

Spring is here, but there is still a chill in the air.

“We’re normal or near normal for the rest of the week,” said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, of the weather facing New Yorkers on their workweek.

Monday will be quite warm — in the 50s and 60s, though showers are likely, with up to a half-inch of rain expected by Monday afternoon, Pollina said.

Tuesday has a high of 60, but Tuesday night also carries a 50-50 chance of rain, and temps may also drop, as a cold front from the west moves in.

Wednesday should be dry, with the mercury ranging from a high of 53 during the day to a low of 38 overnight, Pollina said.

Thursday will move slightly cooler, with temps ranging from the lower 30s to upper 50s, but skies are projected at this point to be clear.

Friday should be similar to Thursday, with temps spanning the lower 40s to lower 50s.

And the weekend? Another chance of rain for Saturday, though Sunday should be dry, Pollina said.