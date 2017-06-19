NYC weather wet and wild to start week, forecasters say

Severe thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

New York City was hit with some wild and windy weather on Monday.

High winds, thunder, lightning and pelting rain descended on the five boroughs just before 5 p.m., forcing the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 6:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch also remained in effect until 8 p.m., the agency said.

Heavy showers will likely bring more than an inch of rain by the end of the day, according to the NWS.

Flash flooding was also a major concern for the city, but a flash flood warning expired at 8 p.m., per the NWS.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday morning, mainly before 7 a.m., with temperatures dropping overnight to 67.

Skies will clear up midday Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 84 degrees.

The heat and sun will remain for the rest of the week as temperatures will reach up to 83 on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are slated to rise to 85 degrees on Friday.