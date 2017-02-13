NYC weather: Wind advisory in effect through Monday evening

New York City dealt with a windy yet sunny start to the work week after a mix of freezing rain and sleet hit the area on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s high in Central Park was 39 degrees, but wind chill values made it feel much colder, according to the NWS. With potential gusts of 50 mph, the NWS issued a wind advisory from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The advisory has since expired.

The wind was expected to die down overnight and Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees, the NWS said.

Clouds, rain and the possibility of snow return on Wednesday, with flurries expected before 1 p.m. A 20 percent chance of rain will stick around through 3 p.m.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be less eventful, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s for Thursday and Friday, the NWS said.