Firefighters rescued a woman Monday who was trapped in an elevator for the entire weekend.

The FDNY received a call around 10:10 a.m. from the tenants at on E. 65th Street saying the 53-year-old woman was stuck in the lift, according to the police. First responders pried open the doors and rescued the individual, who was reportedly an employee of the house, and had been stuck in the elevator since Friday, according to the NYPD.

The victim was treated and transported to a hospital in good condition, the FDNY said. The NYPD is investigating the incident but there were no arrests as of Monday afternoon.

Buildings Department records show the address had a violation in February 2018 for "failure to maintain elevator." The complaint said that a tenant of the town house didn't provide a DOB inspector access to the lift."

The owners paid a $3,499.86 fine for the violation, according to building records.