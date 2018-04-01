These officers protect and serve — and deliver!

An Upper East Side family is celebrating Sunday after a pair of cops helped deliver a baby girl from the front seat of the couple’s car.

The very pregnant mom and her husband went to get their car to drive to the hospital at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, ready to meet their new bundle. But when they got to the car, police said, it was too late: mom was crowning.

That’s when her husband dialed 911, calling police to 92nd Street and York Avenue with no time to spare.

Two officers, Stephan Koustoubardis and Vincent Ching, then helped the father-to-be deliver a healthy baby girl, bringing towels to keep the little one warm.

“It wasn’t an #AprilFools joke when we responded to a 9-1-1 call for a baby on the way,” the 19th Precinct tweeted on Sunday. “Great job by Officer Koustoubardis who helped a dad deliver his baby girl in their car. We’re very happy to report both mother & baby are doing well. What a special #Easter Sunday.”

Emergency medical personnel then arrived to cut the umbilical cord and check on the Upper East Side’s newest resident before transporting the family to NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital, police said.

The two cops-turned-delivery-room-assistants locked up the couple’s car and then joined them to celebrate the new addition to their family.

“Following up on their earlier roadside delivery our Officers found the Crotty family in good spirits w/ their healthy baby girl,” the precinct later tweeted along with a photo of the smiling family. “Congrats to the Crotty family!”

This was the couple’s second child.