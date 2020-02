A marked NYPD car Photo Credit: everythingbutwater.com

A group of five people were arrested in Brooklyn early Sunday after one of the fireworks they were setting off flew into an occupied NYPD car and lit it on fire, police said.

The group, aged 18 to 22, were setting off the fireworks on Carlton Avenue in the Fort Greene area of Brooklyn at about 3:30 a.m. when police arrived to break things up. The officers left the car before one of the pyrotechnics flew inside.

They were charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.