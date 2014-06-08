NYPD: Detective was driving drunk in Staten Island

Andrew Greco has been on the job for 23 years.

An off-duty NYPD detective was charged with drunk driving early Sunday morning, making him the latest in a rash of alleged drunk officers this year.

Andrew Greco, 43, was allegedly involved in an accident with another car at about 2:30 a.m. on Staten Island. Police said he was then arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Greco, who is assigned in Brooklyn, has been on the job for 23 years.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not clear. Greco could not be reached for comment and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.

Last month an off-duty New York City homicide detective was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and refusing to take a breathalizer test after colliding with another vehicle in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Det. James Nash, 53, allegedly rammed his 2000 Cadillac Escalade into another vehicle on May 28 the corner of Quentin Road and West 5th Street at about 3:50 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay, according to court records.

In April a seemingly drunk off-duty NYPD officer was arrested in Westchester when he allegedly shot a man six times, authorities said. Brendan Cronin, 27, was charged with assault in the first degree for the April 29 incident, said Pelham Police Chief Joseph Benefico.

And about a week earlier Jay Poggi, 58, was charged with drunk driving while on-duty after he allegedly shot his partner in the wrist, police said. According to the criminal complaint, Poggi was allegedly showing the gun to his partner when it went off. He then allegedly drove Sullivan to Jamaica Hospital.