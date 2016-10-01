NYPD detectives who removed second Chelsea bomb receive promotion

Hallik and Mason were promoted to detective second-grade on Friday, the NYPD said.

Detectives Jason Hallik and Anthony Mason were promoted from detective third-grade to detective second-grade on Friday, the NYPD said.

After the Chelsea bombing on Sept. 17, Hallik and Mason helped safely remove the second explosive device that was discovered on West 27th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, according to the NYPD.

“You train, you do your job. We help people; we protect people. It felt good,” Det. Hallik said.

“This acknowledgment is all very humbling. With all of training and practice we do, we [the bomb squad] were ready for that day,” Det. Mason said.

The suspect in the bombing, Ahmad Khan Rahami, has been charged with four counts, including use of weapons of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use.