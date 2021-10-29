NYPD, FDNY remain on lower end of city employee vaccination rates as clock counts down on mandate

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the vaccine mandate set to take effect at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, several New York City agencies remain on the lower end of the vaccination rates.

As of 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, 88% of the overall city workforce, including the Department of Education and Health + Hospitals system, has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number raised 4 percentage points compared to the last tally on Oct. 20, with the number of unvaccinated employees dropping from 46,300 to 33,400.

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission is 100% vaccinated, followed by the Mayor’s office with 96%. Among the highest remain the Office of Management and Budget at 98%, the DOE at 96% and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene at 95%.

Meanwhile, the NYPD has 79% of employees with at least one shot, a 9 percentage point increase since Oct. 19. The Department of Sanitation is at 67%, raising from 62% on Oct. 19.

As a whole, the FDNY has 69% of employees with at least one vaccine, a 9 percentage point increase since Oct. 19. 67% of the FDNY Fire personnel is vaccinated while 77% of the EMS personnel is vaccinated.

At the bottom with the least amount of employees with at least one vaccine is NYCHA, and the Department of Corrections, at 65% and 54%, respectively.

Despite these rates, Mayor de Blasio said stood by his decision on Oct. 28 for the mandate, stating that he was not worried about staffing shortages that could result from employees being put on unpaid leave. Several New Yorkers, including many FDNY employees, protested outside of Gracie Mansion on Oct. 28 to call for the end of the vaccine mandate.