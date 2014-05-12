NYPD has hammer-wielding robbery suspect in custody

Police have in custody the man suspected of attacking people with hammers while robbing them in the subway system, the …

The NYPD confirmed the suspect, Anthony Coward, 28, was in custody but said no official arrest has been made.

Two of the robberies happened at the Rockaway Avenue train station within days of each other, according to the NYPD. In a May 7 attack at 9:20 a.m., the suspect alllegedly approached a 32-year-old man from behind who was buying a MetroCard and hit him in the head with the hammer, taking $140 from him. On May 4 at 11 a.m., the suspect allegedly pummeled a 23-year-old man with a hammer before taking his wallet and fleeing. Both victims were treated at Brookdale University Hospital.

The NYPD says the attacker’s first victim was a 26-year-old woman who was hit from behind with a silver hammer on Pershing Crescent in Briarwood, on March 5 at 7 a.m. The suspect allegedly stole her handbag and fled. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition at the time.