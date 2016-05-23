NYPD: Man shot multiple times in East New York, Brooklyn, robbery

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, police say.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in East New York during a robbery, police say. Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in East New York on Monday, police said, leaving him in critical condition.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot just after 10:50 a.m. near the corner of Belmont and Shepherd avenues after the suspect tried to steal his necklace chain, police said.

Police said the suspect then drove off empty-handed in what appeared to be a green Ford Explorer.

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition. He was reportedly a construction worker.