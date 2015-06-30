NYPD officer convicted of offering money in exchange for sex to undercover detectives

The NYPD officer has been convicted of propositioning a pair of undercover detectives.

A Queens police officer has been convicted of propositioning a pair of women, who were really undercover detectives, offering to pay them for sex, according to the Queens district attorney’s office.

The NYPD officer, 39-year-old Luis Gutierrez, first approached a dancer — and undercover detective — while on duty on Feb. 27, 2013. He offered her money in exchange for sex, according to the DA’s office.

The next day, Gutierrez spoke on the phone to a second undercover detective, who was posing as a 16-year-old girl. He also propositioned her, according to the DA’s office.

“The defendant was a trusted member of the New York City Police Department,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement. “He was supposed to uphold the law, but instead was caught — while on duty — offering money to a woman for sexual favors.”

Gutierrez was convicted on Monday after a four-day trial of official misconduct, patronizing a prostitute, and conspiracy.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 21. He faces up to a year in jail.