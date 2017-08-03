NYPD officer Miguel Gonzalez allegedly involved in separate Brooklyn shootings, source says

The NYPD officer who shot Dwayne Jeune on Monday, July 31, 2017 in East Flatbush, shot another man on Oct. 26, 2016, a law enforcement source said. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Daniel Hayduk

The police officer who fatally shot an emotionally disturbed man in Brooklyn on Monday did not receive crisis intervention training even after he shot another knife-wielding man in October, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday.

Officer Miguel Gonzalez, identified as the cop who fatally shot 32-year-old Dwayne Jeune inside his East Flatbush apartment on Monday afternoon, was linked to a noticeably similar incident last year in which he shot at a 23-year-old Brooklyn man, a law enforcement source said.

Gonzalez shot Jeune in the chest inside the New York Avenue home after his mother called police on Monday.

When Gonzalez and three other officers were let in, Jeune allegedly charged at them with a large carving knife. Gonzalez fired after another officer shot Jeune twice with a Taser, but it was ineffective, according to police.

Jeune was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Months earlier, Gonzalez was placed in a similar situation when Davonte Pressley lunged at him with a steak knife outside a laundromat in East Flatbush on Oct. 26, 2016, at about 11 a.m., according to the source and court records. Gonzalez shot at Pressley three times, but Pressley survived.

Pressley was later charged with several offenses, including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, according to court records.

The three other officers who were at Monday’s scene had been trained in crisis intervention, O’Neill said.

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association declined to comment.