An off-duty sergeant assigned to a Brooklyn precinct allegedly fired shots at a Queens karaoke bar early Monday morning during a dispute that may have been triggered by a sex deal gone bad, it was reported.

The incident is now under internal review, an NYPD spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

As reported, Raymond Wong, assigned to the 94th Precinct based in Greenpoint, found himself on the wrong side of the law for his role in the disturbance at the VIVA KTV lounge, located at 37-20 Prince St. in Flushing, at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 8.

According to published reports, Wong got into an argument with three men at the location after a female server complained to them that Wong provided an insufficient tip for services rendered. Detectives are reportedly investigating whether those services were sexual in nature for an agreed upon price.

The argument then turned physical when the three men assaulted Wong, reports indicated. During the attack, the sergeant allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple times. No one was struck.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the incident. Wong was treated with minor injuries.

