NYPD beefs up security in wake of Canada attacks

Canada’s midtown consulate got an influx of armed officers watching over it.

The NYPD heightens security in the vicinity of the Canadian Consulate in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014. Photo Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The NYPD stepped up security at several locations associated with the Canadian government following multiple shootings in Ottawa Wednesday, a department spokesman said.

A shooting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa left the U.S. Embassy there and Canadian government buildings on lockdown, according to the U.S. Embassy.

In New York, Canada’s midtown consulate got an influx of armed officers watching over it. But the underground entrance to the Consulate General of Canada in New York, where people would apply for visas, remained quiet.

An NYPD spokesman said in a statement that locations would be assigned “Special Attention.”

“The Department’s Critical Response Vehicles, Hercules teams and other patrol resources have been instructed to perform directed patrols at these locations. This is being done as a precautionary measure pending further assessment of the incident in Canada,” the spokesman said.