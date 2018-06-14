News NYPD’s Summer All Out program puts nearly 300 extra cops on NYC streets Chief of Department Terence Monahan said precincts targeted in 2017 saw 44 fewer shootings than the year before. Almost 300 extra officers will be deployed this summer in areas with statistically higher-crime rates, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 14, 2018 3:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYPD’s Summer All Out program, in which nearly 300 extra cops are assigned to areas with statistically higher-crime rates throughout the city, will start on Friday. A total of 293 cops, previously working in administrative roles, will be deployed to eight precincts and one public housing area for the summer months, according to the department. This is the fourth year the department has used this approach. Shifts vary based on what the commanding officer in that precinct needs, but officers will mainly work overnights. “We are still experiencing pockets of violence, and it is our core mission to address those pockets of violence,” said Chief of Department Terence Monahan. “We constantly pour over the data, we study every crime . . . It is these hot spots where we will deploy our All Out officers.” The officers will remain in the precincts through Labor Day, Monahan said. This year additional offers will be deployed to the 32nd precinct in Harlem; the PSA 7, 40th and 43rd precincts in the Bronx; the 67th, 73rd, and 75th precincts in Brooklyn; the 103rd precinct in Queens; and the 120th precinct in Staten Island. Monahan said the program has led to reductions in crime in the past, and that precincts where last year’s program took place saw 44 fewer shootings compared to the same time period the year before. “Seeing an officer on post in an area that has experienced violence also provides a measure of comfort to residents of that neighborhood,” Monahan said. “And beyond any crime statistic, showing the city is safe and getting safer, it’s more important to ensure every single New Yorker actually feels they are safe.” By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 45 arrested in 3 Brooklyn drug, gun busts on same day: CopsThe Wave Gang is "hit" and "seriously hurt," police say. Spike in homicides no cause for panic, NYPD saysThere has been an increase in "gang related killings," an NYPD spokesman said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.