NYPD transgender cops celebrate Day of Visibility and demonstrate the city’s blue line has many colors

The NYPD has a slew of transgender officers in its ranks, and New York’s Finest celebrated them all on Monday as part of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

During a special March 31 ceremony at One Police Plaza, the NYPD LGBTQIA+ Outreach Unit put together a special internal event that celebrated the contributions of transgender officers who serve on the blue line and are taking a stand against an increasingly hostile political climate that wants to leave them behind.

Held inside an auditorium at police headquarters in Lower Manhattan, the event featured guests such as Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and even a special dance performance by Vivaka Westwood Mugler. The event demonstrated how far America’s largest police force has come in recognizing transgender officers over the last few decades.

It wasn’t always like this. During Monday’s event, some shared stories that in the early 2000s, some who had transitioned were not even given access to locker rooms to change; it took a leading member of their precinct to intervene. The culture has shifted dramatically in the preceding years thanks to cops being unapologetically themselves.

“I would say the world was a little uneducated as far as the trans community goes. And of course, everything needs to evolve over time, and I believe we’re going through that evolution,” Detective Connor Lang told amNewYork. “I have had nothing but acceptance. I’ve never experienced any kind of negativity; what you see is what you get. How I’m talking to you right now is how I talk to everybody, and I’ve been received so well.”

The event was the brainchild of Lang, who put the first celebration together one year prior in 2024. This year’s celebration saw several keynote speakers and a panel of on-the-job transgender cops who shared their experiences of transitioning and working in the NYPD. Some of the cops also pushed back on the current political climate, including a Trump executive order that the United States will only recognize two genders.

“With what’s going on in the world, it had more of an impact to do it this year due to the climate,” Lang said.

Despite the hardships of being true to oneself, Lang says there is also a great deal of pride in living openly transgender and being an NYPD detective. For his transgender peers looking to become cops, he says, “Go for it.”

“That is what we do in our transition, there are times where you kind of question, should I or not? I don’t know how I am going to be received. And you get to a point where you’re confident and you’re like, No, I’m living my life the way I want to live my life, and I’m going to go through this. And I would say the same as far as the career path,” Lang said. “As a trans officer, there’s so there’s so much more support than there was back then, and it’s only growing, and it’s only increasing. And the more you know people come on to this job, the better it gets.”