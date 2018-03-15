NYPD truck in Columbus Circle catches fire, FDNY says

A cloud of smoke could be seen billowing from the truck.

An NYPD truck caught fire in Columbus Circle Thursday morning, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

An NYPD truck caught fire in Columbus Circle Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 9:10 a.m., a spokesman said, and the blaze was put out shortly before 10 a.m.

A cloud of smoke could be seen billowing from the truck, parked outside the Time Warner Center, near Eighth Avenue.

No one was in the truck and there were no injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire was believed to be mechanical, they said.

With Alison Fox