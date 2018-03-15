NYPD truck in Columbus Circle catches fire, FDNY says

An NYPD truck caught fire in Columbus Circle Thursday morning, the FDNY said.
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 9:10 a.m., a spokesman said, and the blaze was put out shortly before 10 a.m.
A cloud of smoke could be seen billowing from the truck, parked outside the Time Warner Center, near Eighth Avenue.
No one was in the truck and there were no injuries, police said.
Video of NYPD truck on fire outside of Columbus Circle: pic.twitter.com/S390Y4509P— peter gaffney 🏀 (@PGAFFII) March 15, 2018
Police truck on fire at Columbus Circle. FDNY arriving now. pic.twitter.com/9IWvX4K7Fa— Colleen Dulle (@ColleenDulle) March 15, 2018
Not sure what’s happening… twitter says a truck is on fire but police are investigating. #ColumbusCircle #NYC pic.twitter.com/94IGcUQNMF— Cayla Rasi (@CaylaRasi) March 15, 2018
The cause of the fire was believed to be mechanical, they said.
With Alison Fox