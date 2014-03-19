NYPD worried about al-Qaida magazine

The magazine urges lone-wolf terrorists to detonate car bombs in New York City.

The NYPD is voicing concern over the latest issue of al-Qaida’s Inspire magazine, which urges lone-wolf terrorists to detonate car bombs in New York City and includes a photo of Times Square.

The spring edition of the Internet-based, Western-aimed propaganda magazine, which officials say inspired the Boston Marathon bombers, contains instructions on how to build larger, more powerful car bombs than used in the past.

“The new edition of Inspire has instructions on a new larger device, if I understand it correctly,” NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said yesterday at a Police Athletic League function. “And among the photos and the encouragement of where to attack there is a photo of Times Square, 47th and Broadway.”

One section encourages jihadists to plant bombs at large public gatherings such as sporting events and political rallies.