The New York Public Library has a simple message for current and new members: “Knowledge is Power.”

The wording will be on a new, limited-edition card made available on Oct. 29.

The 70,000 exclusive cards will be available free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis at the more than 90 NYPL locations in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. The Queens Library and Brooklyn Public Library are not participating.

To receive a limited-edition card, new members must first fill out an online application at nypl.org/librarycard. Applicants then must get the application validated at an NYPL location. Current members can get in on the action for the standard card replacement fee — a donation of $1.

“Public libraries have always been at the foundation of our democracy of informed citizens,” said Anthony W. Marx, president of the New York Public Library. “Armed with knowledge, all of us have the power to do anything. As we all strive to be active, productive members of civic society, it is so important to remember that knowledge is indeed power, and that we must be informed.”

NYPL cardholders can gain access to the library’s research collections, online classes, cultural organizations newspapers, databases, streaming documentaries and millions of books.