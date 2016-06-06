Off-duty NYPD cop Vladimir A. Radionov charged with punching Brighton Beach neighbor, sources say

The cop dragged the woman out of an elevator of their Brighton Beach apartment building.

An off-duty cop, Vladimir A. Radionov, was charged with punching his neighbor, 71, in Brighton Beach, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Andrew Giordano / The Witnesses Film, LLC

An off-duty cop was charged Monday with punching his 71-year-old neighbor and then dragging her out of the elevator of their Brighton Beach apartment building, a police source said.

The officer, Vladimir A. Radionov, 46, was charged with several offenses, including second-degree assault and harassment, sources said. Bail was set at $5,000.

Radionov, who has been a police officer for 11 years, got into an argument with the woman about the woman’s dog at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to sources and the criminal complaint. He allegedly hit her on the back of her head, her neck, and her back, according to the complaint.

He was arrested later that night.

Attorney information for him was not immediately available. Radionov’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.