Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in Queens, police say

The man drunkenly wandered into the cop’s home before stabbing him and another man, police said.

An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed in the arm in Queens on Saturday night May 6, 2017 police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

An 18-year-old man was charged with stabbing an off-duty police officer and slashing another man after he crashed a party at the cop’s East Elmhurst home over the weekend, police said on Sunday.

Diego Valasco drunkenly wandered into the home by the corner of 30th Avenue and 94th Street about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

But when Valasco was being escorted out of the house by the 43-year-old officer, he lashed out, stabbing the off-duty cop in the arm and slashing a 59-year-old man, police said.

Valasco, who lives in Jamaica, was charged with two counts of felony assault.

The officer and the other man were taken to New York-Presbyterian hospital in Queens, where the officer was treated and released, police said.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled Diego Valasco’s surname.