One dead, three injured after Brooklyn collision

The operator of an electric scooter is dead and three others are injured after a mid-afternoon car crash in Midwood Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a collision at the intersection of Avenue L and E. 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. When authorities arrived they found a 49-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, lying in the roadway with head trauma.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the victim was traveling northbound on E. 17th Street at Avenue L on an electric scooter when he was struck in the intersection by a 2017 Mercedes, being operated by a 53-year-old man.

From there, the Mercedes mounted a nearby curb and struck a traffic light pole, coming to a stop when it crashed into a cement retaining wall. As a result, the scooter operator was knocked to the roadway.

Emergency Medical Services transported the 49-year-old man to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes and two 16-year-old male passengers also suffered injuries and were taken to Maimonides, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.