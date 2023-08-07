One man is dead, another wounded in shooting in Washington Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Washington Heights Sunday night, according to police.

The incident took place at around 8:40 p.m. in the vicinity of West 176th Street and Audubon Avenue, when a gunman fired shots hitting one man in the chest and another in the left leg.

The man shot in the chest was taken to Columbia Hospital by private means where he was pronounced dead. Cops have identified the victim as 25-year-old Danny Trinidad, who lived nearby on West 174th Street.

The second man, who was shot in the leg, was transported by EMS to Harlem Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.