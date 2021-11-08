Charges pending against man shot by cops after pointing gun at them in Fort Washington Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 23-year-old man remains in stable condition, with charges pending against him, after police officers shot him in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, when officers from the 33rd Precinct responded to the park, off of West 168th Street, after receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired.

During a subsequent search, police reported, the officers encountered the suspect brandishing a firearm. Police then issued numerous commands, in English and Spanish, ordering the man to drop his weapon, but he refused.

Seconds later, authorities said, the perpetrator pointed the gun at the officers, prompting the cops to discharge their weapons. The suspect was struck in the torso.

EMS units rushed the man to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The officers involved in the shooting were brought to a local hospital for evaluation, but were not injured, authorities said.

Police recovered the firearm that the suspect pointed at the officers at the location.

Detectives determined that the perpetrator had apparently let off a number of rounds inside the park, though no one was targeted. There were no other injuries reported.

The NYPD Force Investigation Squad, which probes police shootings, is now handling the case.