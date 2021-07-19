Online furniture shop hosts Local Heroes Contest to give New Yorkers a shot at making over their homes

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An online furniture service is hosting a contest to give New York City’s local heroes the gift of a home refresh.

Kaiyo, an online marketplace for gently-used furniture, announced its first-ever Local Hero Contest for the New York City, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia metro areas. Three individuals from each area will win a Kaiyo gift card to be able to upgrade their living spaces with new furniture.

Kaiyo’s store features gently-used items from brands such as Restoration Hardware, West Elm, Room and Board, and Design Within Reach. Kaiyo provides a white-glove delivery service within the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. metro areas.

Local heroes can include, but are not limited to, front-line healthcare professionals, non-profit organizers, firemen, teachers, community leaders, and more. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 19, and winners will be announced on Aug. 31. The winner will earn a $5,000 gift card for first place, and $250 for the second and third prize winners.

To nominate a local hero, fill out the online form on Kaiyo’s website and share why they deserve this gift.