Overdose deaths decrease citywide, but rise in 3 boroughs: DOH

The rate of overdose deaths in New York City has dropped for the first time in eight years, city Health Department officials announced on Monday.

But the numbers are still nothing to celebrate. There were 1,444 overdose deaths in 2018 and 1,482 in 2017. Sixty percent of the 2018 deaths involved fentanyl.

“The decrease in drug overdose deaths is promising, but far too many New Yorkers are still dying,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the trends of the epidemic as they evolve and responding to upticks in emergency department visits and deaths with targeted strategies and community engagement. We remain firmly committed to expanding life-saving services and caring for New Yorkers who use drugs.”

While the citywide rate of overdose deaths declined over the one year period, the Bronx, Staten Island and Manhattan all saw an increase.

The largest number of overdose deaths, 391, was recorded in the Bronx, as well as the highest rate: 34.1 per 100,000 residents. It was followed by Staten Island which was the site of 114 overdose deaths, 31.5 per 100,000 residents. The rate in that borough jumped 18% from 2017.

The new statistics released by the Health Department showed overdose rates among Latino New Yorkers was up 5% but decreased 13% for Black and 5% for white residents.

Health officials listed several programs it uses to stem the tide of overdose deaths: distributing naloxone kits, training more health care professionals to prescribe buprenorphine and boosting funding to syringe service programs.