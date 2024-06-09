Palm Tree Music Festival moved to from Hamptons to Shinnecock Nation

The Hamptons’ fourth annual Palm Tree Music Festival has been moved from Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach to the Shinnecock Nation territory in Southampton, according to the event organizers.

The move comes after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the festival to relocate from the airport, where the event had been held for the past three years. The news was shared two weeks before the electronic music festival kicks off June 22.

“We are excited to level up the experience at our new venue and bring you our best event to date,” the organizers said on Instagram.

Founded by Norwegian DJ Kygo, The Palm Tree Music Festival makes stops around the world.

“We look forward to working with Palm Tree Crew to bring together a successful and safe event,” the Shinnecock Nation told the New York Post.

Headlining the Palm Tree Music Festival is Swedish House Mafia and Kygo. Also set to perform are Sofi Tukker with special guest Purple Disco Machine, Xandra, Will Sass and Flat Stanley. Jimmy Buffet made a surprise appearance in 2022.

General admission tickets are sold out, but tier two tickets are available for $314.95. Tier 3 tickets costing $387.11 go on sale soon at palmtreemusicfestival.com

