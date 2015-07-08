Panera Bread employee apparently punched by manager when she tries to quit, according to video

A representative for Panera Bread did not respond to a request for comment.

A manager at a Panera Bread in midtown appeared to punch an employee after she quit Wednesday, according to a video posted online.

The description with the video, posted to YouTube by user Midgarrr, said the employee was trying to quit mid-shift and threw a bag of chips on the floor, all the while yelling, when the melee started.

“Panera employee quit mid shift, just wasn’t having it today,” Midgarrr wrote. “Manager in white shirt basically threw her out the door, she came back, and then … this.”

In video of the incident, which took place inside the South Park Avenue store, near 23rd Street, a man in a white shirt appears to strike the woman. She tries to hit back and falls to the ground and then the man takes a swing at her.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for violence and worked swiftly with authorities to investigate,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “The associates who were determined to be involved no longer work for Panera.”