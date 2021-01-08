PBA leader disavows Capitol attackers, but not Trump, following officer's death | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The head of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association, which endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020, had choice for the mob of his supporters who tore through the Capitol building on Wednesday, killing a cop in the process.

A question of whether or not they still support Trump, who provoked the chaos in a speech just before the attack, went unanswered on Thursday — though PBA President Pat Lynch blasting the Make America Great Again mob as criminals.

“What we witnessed yesterday was not a protest. It was not politics. It was a criminal assault on our government, our laws and the police officers who defend them,” Lynch said. “We stand with our Capitol Police brothers and sisters and all law enforcement officers who were on the ground, especially the dozens who were injured. Every one of the rioters must face the full consequences of their actions. Anyone who does not support that goal loses their right to complain about others who are trying to tear our nation apart through violence and intimidation.”

While attempting to keep rioters at bay, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was apparently injured and later collapsed once he returned to his division office. After being taken to a hospital, he later died from his injuries.

Sicknick had joined the Capitol Police in July 2008 and had served in their First Responders Unit.

PBA did not respond to questions regarding their support for Trump, who they formally endorsed in August following weeks of criticism against NYPD for misconduct during the George Floyd demonstrations in May and June.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association — led by Ed Mullins, who has run afoul with critics over his language and previous Trump support — did not respond to a request for comment at all from amNewYork Metro. As of 3:30 p.m. Jan. 8, no mention of the Capitol attack had been posted on its Facebook or Twitter accounts.

The destruction that occurred at the Capitol Building on Wednesday force elected officials to go into lockdown once MAGA rioters had breached the premises in an attempt to halt the legislative branch from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

The election results were certified in favor of President-elect Joe Biden regardless once the demonstrators had been cleared and Facebook took away President Trump’s social media privileges until after Biden is sworn in.