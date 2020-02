A woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus in Queens Monday, the MTA and NYPD said.A 39-year-old driver …

The exterior of Metlife Stadium before the start of Super Bowl XLVIII being played on February 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Photo by – Dave Lyons) Photo Credit: Applecorps Ltd.

A woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus in Queens Monday, the MTA and NYPD said.

A 39-year-old driver of a Q53 bus carrying 30 passengers struck the woman on 74th Street near Broadway in Jackson Heights around 6 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman, who was not identified at press time, was crossing a street as the bus was making a right turn to head south on Broadway.