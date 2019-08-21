If you look across the East River at the iconic Pepsi-Cola sign glowing on the Long Island City waterfront by Thursday night, you'll notice a new logo. Or four.

PepsiCo has partnered with JetBlue, the airline based in Long Island City, to carry its sodas and other products on all JetBlue flights. To mark the partnership, JetBlue is adding its familiar text-based logo, plus a blue arrow, clouds and jet emblems, to the bottom of the sign that sits in Gantry Plaza State Park.

The four JetBlue insignia, which will remain through Oct. 1, will be illuminated and attached to the structure with metal framing.

The dual-branded sign is a product of the new partnership between the two companies — JetBlue started carrying PepsiCo products on its flights in June, switching from Coca-Cola, Windram said.

"We're both great fun, New York brands and we have a lot in common," Elizabeth Windram, the vice president of marketing at JetBlue, said. "This is a first for us — to be a part of the skyline that way."

The Pepsi-Cola sign, which was first installed in 1936 and then affixed to the top of Pepsi's bottling plant on the East River, was finally landmarked in July 2016.

The new signage, which was installed on Tuesday, was approved by the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission on Aug. 14 because it will "have no effect on significant protected features of the building," according to its permit.

"Pursuant to its rules, LPC can approve temporary signs on landmark properties for up to 180 days where such an installation will have no effect on the historic features of the landmark," the commission said in a statement.

Windram said the company has taken steps to ensure the sign is not affected.

"History buffs have no fear — we have been very careful to make sure the addition of the JetBlue brand will not damage the sign," she said.

Since the JetBlue logos' installation, New Yorkers have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval, saying the landmark shouldn't be used for advertising.

"Is NOTHING sacred? What's next -- the Statue of Liberty holding a Big Mac instead of a torch?" one New Yorker tweeted.

"@JetBlue you know I have nothing but mad love for you guys-truly, best airline. But the decision to place your logo on the Pepsi-Cola light billboard in NYC isn’t a good look. People love that sign, because remember this commercial??" another said.

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.