PETA members dressed as a raccoon and a fox protested fur-based products on Thursday.

The fur flew against the fashion industry in Manhattan Thursday.

Two PETA members dressed up as a raccoon and a fox and protested fur-based products in front of Macy’s in Herald Square around noon.

The characters then made their way underground and continued their colorful protest on a Q train before chatting with shoppers in SoHo.