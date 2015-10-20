Pharrell Williams named artist in residence at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts

New York University yesterday named Pharrell Williams as its new artist in residence at Tisch School of the Arts.

Celebrating 50 years since the school’s founding, dean Allyson Green said in a statement “Pharrell is just the kind of artist and entrepreneur that many of our students aspire to become. He is remarkably gifted, and he graciously uses his talent for the good of others.”

The 42-year-old Grammy winner has a long list of titles to his name — songwriter, producer, fashion designer, to name a few — and is probably best known for his 2013 hit song “Happy.”

Williams also founded in 2008 children’s charity From One Hand To AnOTHER.

“Pharrell has demonstrated a commitment to education in communities across the country.” Green said. “He’s dedicated to raising awareness to climate change, and he has taken ‘happiness’ from the stage and screen to people around the world through his work with the United Nations.”

Next Monday Williams will appear at Town Hall with Jason King, professor at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, to discuss his career achievements.