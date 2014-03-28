Philip Eure named NYPD Inspector General

The city has announced its first inspector general for the New York Police Department.

Officials announced Friday that Philip Eure will serve in the new position that was created last year to provide increased oversight of the NYPD’s policies.

City lawmakers had pushed for the new position amid the heightened debate, during the mayoral election, of the NYPD’s overreliance on stop-and-frisk tactics and the monitoring of Muslim communities.

The NYPD inspector general will report to the commissioner of the city’s Department of Investigation and will have the power to independently monitor the police.

Eure , 52, has been the executive director of the Office of Police Complaints in Washington, D.C., as well as president of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

