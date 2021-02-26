PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial & Museum holds ceremony honoring 28th anniversary of 1993 bombing | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum commemorated the 28th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb detonated in a parking garage underneath the North Tower. The blast killed six people—including a pregnant woman— and injured 1,000, and knocked out the main electrical line. Smoke rose to the 93rd floor and 50,000 people were evacuated from the towers.

The names of those who were killed in the attack are engraved on the 9/11 Memorial near the North Memorial Pool where the ceremony was held. The PAPD, FDNY and NYPD Pipe and Drums led the procession into the ceremony, and a moment of silence was held at the time the bombing occurred in 1993.

After PAPD Officer Gil Ramos sang the national anthem, Charlie Maikish, former Director of the World Trade Center Department, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, read the names of those who died. The ceremony ended with floral tributes on the panel dedicated to John DiGiovanni, Robert Kirkpatrick, Stephen Knapp, William Macko, Wilfredo Mercado and Monica Rodriguez Smith and her unborn child.