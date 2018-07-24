News Debris from Flatiron steam pipe explosion found in 12 buildings, mayoral spokesman says The buildings will need to be cleaned before they can reopen. Several buildings near the pipe explosion in the Flatiron District will need internal cleaning, the mayor's spokesman said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated July 24, 2018 8:40 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Debris, contaminated with asbestos, from the Flatiron steam pipe explosion has been found inside 12 buildings, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “Almost half the nearby buildings are safe & open,” spokesman Eric Phillips wrote on Twitter. “12 have some sign of internal debris that must be cleaned to open.” The 12 buildings are 137 Fifth Ave., 160 Fifth Ave., 3 W. 20th St., 139 Fifth Ave., 135 Fifth Ave., 10 E. 21st St., 12 W. 21st St., 144 Fifth Ave., 133 Fifth Ave., 11 W. 20th St., 129/131 Fifth Ave. and 141/145 Fifth Ave., Phillips said. It remains unclear exactly how long it will take to clean the buildings and when all residents and workers will be able to return. A spokesman from Con Edison said Sunday it could take “a couple of days.” The rupture, at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, sent a plume of steam into the air and left a large crater on the block. Nearly all the streets around the blast were reopened to traffic and pedestrians, but Fifth Avenue remained closed between 20th and 21st streets. The following buildings have been cleared and reopened, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management: 11, 17 W. 19th St. and 10, 16 W. 20th St.119 Fifth Ave. and 3 E. 19th St.142 Fifth Ave. and 1, 5 W. 19th St.146 Fifth Ave.15 W. 20th St.162 Fifth Ave. and 1 W. 21st St.18 W. 21st St.19 W. 21st St.22 W. 21st St.29 W. 21st St.4, 10 W. 21st St.5 W. 21st St.7 E. 20th St.7 W. 20th St.7 W. 21st St.9 W. 19th St.9 W. 20th St. With Vincent Barone By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic AKC Canine Retreat extends paw to Flatiron dog owners"We wanted to give their dogs a safe place to stay." 9 buildings reopen at steam pipe blast siteThere is still not a clear timeline for when all residents and workers can return. Health risks related to asbestos exposureAnyone who was covered in material from the blast should shower, Con Ed said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.