The NYPD is crediting a pizza deliveryman for his role in stopping a robbery suspect last week on the Upper West Side.

Sgt. William Rivera and four officers were searching on March 29 for several suspects who they said robbed a woman of her AirPods when they found one of the men near West 72nd Street, the NYPD's 20th Precinct wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night. The suspect, identified as Lovell Ambrister, started to run from the cops toward Broadway, throwing fake $50 bills out of his pockets as he went, according to police.

A Domino's Pizza deliveryman on a bicycle saw the commotion and decided to step in to deliver some justice. The unidentified Good Samaritan peddled ahead of the cops, yelling "I'll stop him officers!" according to the NYPD.

He was able to get in front of Ambrister and position his bike to block him long enough for the officers to catch up. Rivera and officers Jack Etter, Delilah Solis, Darnell Jones and Bridget Fanning were then able to take Ambrister into police custody.

Detectives brought the victim to the scene, where she identified Ambrister as being involved in the robbery, per the NYPD.

"In addition to committing a robbery, he had also used the counterfeit cash at two stores, where he bought small, cheap items with the fake bills to obtain real cash as change from the purchase," police wrote in the post.

The Good Samaritan pizza man was still able to honor the 30-minute delivery guarantee on the pie, police added in the post.