De Blasio bans NYC from buying single-use plastics

The mayor also backs a City Council bill that would ban plastic foodware in private establishments.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces a ban on city purchases of single-use plastics at a news conference on Thursday at the SIMS Recycling facility in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa L. Colangelo and Ivan Pereira lisa.colangelo@amny.com, ivan.pereira@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
The city will no longer purchase single-use plastics for its agencies, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

De Blasio also said he will back a City Council bill that would ban single-use plastic foodware in private restaurants and establishments.

“Today we say no to plastics, we say no to fossil fuels,” he said during a news conference at the SIMS Recycling facility in Brooklyn.

De Blasio signed an executive order that tells city agencies to immediately slash the use of and not sign any new contracts to purchase disposable plastic cups, forks, plates and other items. The city buys at least 1.1 million pounds of single-use plastic foodware each year.

“I’m talking about a whole variety of things we got used to relaying on but don’t need anymore,” de Blasio said. “All those things we have alternatives for. City agencies will shift to compostable or reuseable by the end of 2019.”

De Blasio said there will be exceptions for medical reasons and for people with disabilities, who often rely on plastic straws.

Last year, members of the disabled community slammed the City Council for not consulting with them before introducing legislation to ban city eateries from using disposable plastic straws.

De Blasio said Thursday’s announcements were part of the city’s larger strategy to battle climate change and reduce carbon emissions by at least 80 percent by 2050.

The city’s Department of Sanitation collects about 36 million pounds of single-use plastics from homes across the five boroughs. Officials estimate tens of millions more are picked up from commercial establishments.

