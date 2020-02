Girl, 14, taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are questioning a 12-year-old boy in the early Friday morning shooting of his 14-year-old sister at a residence in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens.

The girl was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The shooting at 104-49 164th St., was called in about 2:30 a.m.

Police have recovered a gun.