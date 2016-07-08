Police chase in Queens ends with fatal crash, NYPD says

A robbery suspect fleeing police in Queens caused a car crash that killed a woman on Thursday, the NYPD said.
According to police, Derrick Perkins was fleeing from officers in a vehicle headed south on 225th Street when he blew a red light at Linden Boulevard and slammed into another vehicle.
Perkins then tried to flee on foot, but police said he was apprehended by officers after a brief struggle.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Roxina Clayton, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
Police said a 29-year-old man who was standing at the intersection was also injured and taken to North Shore University Hospital for treatment.
Police said Perkins was suspected in a robbery that was reported around 12:50 p.m. on Hempstead Avenue near 100th Avenue. Charges against him are pending, according to police.