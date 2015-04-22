Police horse recovering after pit bull attack in East New York

A police horse is recovering with “a few extra apples and carrots” after being bitten twice by a pit bull on Wednesday while on patrol in the East New York area of Brooklyn, police said.

While on their way to the 75th Precinct at about 12:50 p.m., the dog charged at Officer Luis Ramos, who was riding the horse, Pompey II. The dog, which came out from a house on Essex Street, near Sutter Avenue, then bit Pompey II in the right chest and inner left leg.

Police said Ramos was able to keep control of Pompey II and keep the dog in front.

A second officer, Laurene Bove, and her horse, Limerick, then came to the pair’s rescue, forcing the dog to retreat back into the yard. The dog’s owner then came out and took control of the pit bull, who was later taken to the Center for Animal Care and Control.

The dog is being held by AC&C on a ten day rabies observation while the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene conducts an investigation, as required by law, an AC&C spokeswoman said in an email.

Pompey II was taken back to the stables in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, where he was treated by a veterinarian. He is expected to make a full recovery after a few days’ rest.



