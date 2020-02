Police are investigating a possible hate crime against a 43-year-old Hispanic man attacked on a No. 7 train on Sunday.

The victim told police the suspect, a man in his 30s, was making racial slurs while punching him in the head, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday. The attack occurred on the Queens-bound train around 4 p.m. as it headed into the Court Square station, the NYPD said. The victim received minor injuries but refused medical attention.